The Prince of Wales Hospice welcomes all to the Light up a Life remembrance events

As the festive season approaches, The Prince of Wales Hospice announces the return of its popular tradition, the Light up a Life remembrance events.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend these heartfelt gatherings to remember and honour the lives of lost loved ones.

Sharon Batty, the Hospice’s Director of Income Generation and Marketing, said: ”These events are a crucial element to the Light up a Life appeal.

"They provide an opportunity for the local community to come together for a special occasion with music, carols, readings and an emotive candle-lighting ceremony.

"Together, we can celebrate the lives that continue to shine brightly in our hearts.”

There will be three Light up a Life events, which are partly funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF):

Saturday, December 7: Held at The Prince of Wales Hospice Gardens at 3pm. (This is a change of venue, previously listed as being at Junction 32.

Monday, December 9. Held at All Saints Church, Featherstone, at 7.15pm

Wednesday, December 11: Holy Cross Church, Airedale, at 7pm.

These events are open to everyone of all faiths and none. Admission is free and no prior booking is necessary.

The Light up a Life Appeal, running through December, provides an opportunity for people to make donations in memory of their loved ones and write dedications that will be published on the Hospice’s ‘Book of Light’ webpage and in a booklet that will be handed out at the three events.

Donations and dedications can be made by visiting the online page here or by calling 01977 708868, or coming into the Hospice or one of the Hospice’s 10 shops.