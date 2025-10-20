The Prince of Wales Hospice’s Sunset Stroll raises £14K as families walk in memory of loved ones

Step by step, families and friends walked not only in remembrance, but in love, honouring those they’ve lost while helping others receive the care they deserve.

Their collective effort will fund four weeks of specialist care for patients across the Five Towns area.

Sponsored by Hannah Davies - Personal Estate Agent, the walk began at Castleford Tigers RLFC, with participants choosing between 6 or 11-mile routes.

A poignant stop at the hospice allowed walkers to pause for reflection with many lighting candles, sharing stories, and walking side by side in tribute, creating an evening filled with connection, remembrance, and community spirit.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s Sunset Stroll, our first in-memory walk since the pandemic.

"It was incredibly moving to see so many people come together to honour loved ones and support the care that continues to make a real difference to families in our community.”

With only 35 per cent of funding coming from the NHS, The Prince of Wales Hospice relies on local support to raise £3.5 million each year.

Events like the Sunset Stroll help ensure care remains free and available to those who need it most.

