The Ridings: Emergency services called to incident at shopping centre
Emergency services are at The Ridings Shopping Centre this afternoon and have blocked off part of the car park.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said they recieved a call at 11.40am today to a report of a concern for a woman’s safety in the car park at The Ridings.
People reported a large police presence and are not being allowed to leave the car park.
She said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at the location a section of the car park has been blocked off at this time.”
UPDATE: Just after 1.30pm a woman was down and safe. Car park should be reopening as normal.