The Ridings: Emergency services called to incident at shopping centre

Emergency services are at The Ridings Shopping Centre this afternoon and have blocked off part of the car park.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th May 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 14:05 BST
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said they recieved a call at 11.40am today to a report of a concern for a woman’s safety in the car park at The Ridings.

People reported a large police presence and are not being allowed to leave the car park.

She said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at the location a section of the car park has been blocked off at this time.”

UPDATE: Just after 1.30pm a woman was down and safe. Car park should be reopening as normal.

