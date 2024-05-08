Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said they recieved a call at 11.40am today to a report of a concern for a woman’s safety in the car park at The Ridings.

People reported a large police presence and are not being allowed to leave the car park.

She said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at the location a section of the car park has been blocked off at this time.”