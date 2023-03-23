The city centre shopping complex – which has just been snapped up by a West Yorkshire businessman - is set to build on the established fairs that are regularly held in its main mall near the M&S Food Hall by holding a specialist market every week.

Craig Higgins, marketing manager at The Ridings Shopping Centre, said: “Coming off the back of our successful antique fair, Wakefield Record fair and popular craft fair, we wanted to give a dry, undercover place to local creatives to showcase their talent and sell items they have created.

“We wanted to make it affordable and so we are offering space for only £15 with parking to make the event as accessible with all.

The Ridings Shopping Centre will hold weekly specialist craft fairs every Saturday commencing from April 8.

"We will start small, only showcasing the best of local talent and build up the fair over the coming months,” he added.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Zahid Iqbal, a Leeds entrepreneur and owner of ZH Properties, which redeveloped the boutique Batley Plaza in neighbouring Kirklees, had purchased The Ridings for an undisclosed amount.

It was reported that Mr Iqbal plans to take the shopping centre ‘back to basics’ to drive regeneration and increase footfall.

These plans include slashing rent, with new stores such as the Card Shack already set to move in and to ‘continue with the many community-based partnerships and initiatives already proving popular in the centre’.

The specialist craft fair will be held every Saturday, commencing April 8.

Mr Higgins added: "The new owners are committed to this and the centre’s other fairs and will be investing in new modern stalls, moving away from simple tables.

"The pop-up fairs will also benefit from the thousands of people visiting on a Saturday, which is due to increase with the addition of a stronger retail offering in the centre.”

The Ridings was the first of its kind when it opened on October 17, 1983. The centre included an American-inspired food court, the first glass wall climber lift which was a replica of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta, and it became a template for other shopping malls across the UK.

But in the last few years the landmark centre had seen a down-turn as the retail sector and high street suffered especially during the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Some empty shop units have been used to provide low cost community spaces for a range of not-for-profit groups under the Makey Wakey campaign in partnership with The Arthouse Wakefield .

Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID), which represents around 800 businesses in Wakefield, had urged the council to take a ‘financial interest’ in the centre in order to press ahead with city centre regeneration projects.

But in December senior councillors said it was “not the time or the place” to buy the centre due to chronic financial pressures – until Mr Iqbal stepped in.