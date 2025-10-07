The iconic Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is set to return next May bringing with it not only the same inspiring spirt but also two hugely popular additions – the Relay and MND Mile.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fourth year, the marathon continues to unite thousands of runners, supporters and volunteers from across the country, raising vital funds for MND research and the building of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Starting and finishing at the iconic AMT Headingley Stadium – the place where Rob created so many unforgettable moments – the event has become a rallying point for thousands to come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event stands as a lasting tribute to the late rugby league icon Rob Burrow and his unwavering fight against MND.

You can sign up now for the Rob Burrow Marathon 2026. (Steve Riding)

Its legacy is deeply intertwined with Rob’s story and made even more powerful through the tireless efforts of wife Lindsey, and best friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Kevin Sinfield CBE said: “The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is something I look forward to every year and I am delighted it will return again in 2026.

"Rob showed us all the way forward and we continue to support the MND community in his memory and to fulfil his legacy. It is always lovely to hear people’s stories afterwards, many doing their first marathon, and how much satisfaction they get from taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a very special occasion, and I cannot wait to get on the start line.”

Following its incredibly moving debut earlier this year, the MND Mile will return as part of the 2026 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon weekend – taking place on Saturday, May 9 at Leeds Beckett University.

The MND Mile offers a powerful moment of reflection, solidarity and action as people of all ages and backgrounds come together to walk a mile in honour of those affected by motor neurone disease.

From families walking for loved ones, to supporters celebrating the legacy of Rob Burrow, the event represents the beating heart of the marathon weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relay will see teams of seven take on the 26.2-mile course, each member passing the baton at designated changeover points along the route.

Those looking to take part in the weekend of celebrations and running in Leeds are encouraged to visit runforall.com.