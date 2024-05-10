Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A podcast to document and commemorate the history of a Wakefield record label established in the 1960s has been released.

Pete Taylor, Holyground musician and Shirley Levon, wife of Holyground’s founder Mike, have created a podcast of informal chat about Holyground Records’ history, including tracks recorded at the studio.

Established in Wakefield in 1965, Shirley said the label was possibly the first truly independent record label in England and one of the most collectible record labels worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Holyground Records inspired and supported Wakefield’s music scene throughout the decades.

Chris, Mike and Nick Dew around the time of the 2007 gig. Picture by Holyground Records

“Mike started recording musicians as a student at Bretton Hall and continued to collaborate with local bands.

“Many had their first recording experience at Holyground’s studio in Kirkgate, including Bill Nelson with his first album Northern Dream.

“Mike was a perfectionist and passionate about his recording and production techniques, creating a unique and innovative sound.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started recording while he was at Bretton College between 1963 and 1966.

Steve Channing. Picture by Holyground Records

Many of these vinyl records were folk, but some tracks were original.

Mike wrote lyrics and collaborated with others for the music, but he was always interested also in the production.

Shirley said when Mike left Bretton there was a thriving folk club at Moodies Bar on Little Westgate and many students met there and Mike continued to record using the pub to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1967 he moved into Cass Yard on Kirkgate and used one of the bedrooms as a recording studio.

Mike at Cass Yard. Picture by Holyground Records

He continued to produce vinyl records in small numbers, between 100 and 250.

All the artwork was also produced in-house, many with booklets to accompany them.

He recorded Bill Nelson with his band at the time, Global Village and later Be Bop de Lux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill’s first album, Northern Dream, was recorded at Holyground, though when Bill got a contract it was remade.

Mike and Chris in the studio. Picture by Holyground Records

Mike was always interested in producing innovative music, and musicians were keen to be involved, particularly another Bretton student, Chris Coombs, who appears on many Holyground records.

Shirley said: “The Holyground studio became a centre for alternative culture in Wakefield, with friends and musicians wandering in and out.

"Apart from producing Holyground vinyl, Mike also recorded many bands from Wakefield, Leeds, Huddersfield et cetera. Often it was their first experience of recording.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1976 a decision was made to leave Cass Yard to have a family.

But in the late 1980s Mike was approached by Hugo Chavez of Magic Mixture who wanted to re-release some of the Holyground records on vinyl.

As CDs were becoming more popular, and later a company approached him to re-release them on that format.

Bob Hart. Picture by Holyground Records

When Bretton closed in 2007, Mike, Chris and Pete arranged a concert and former students who had recorded at Holyground came from all over the UK and abroad to once again perform together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A live recording was made and filmed and produced as a CD and DVD.

Mike, Chris and Pete were working on another album, which was nearly completed at the time of Mike’s death in 2007, but recording could not be saved and issued as an album.

An exhibition of memorabilia from the studio is on display Thursday, May 16 and Thursday, May 23 at the Art House in Wakefield city centre.

The podcast can be found at holyground.co.uk.