The tiger who really did come to tea in Airedale

Airedale pupils meet JT the Tiger and members of the Castleford Foundation Team and players at the school's World Book Day event

The schools prepared an incredible feast to celebrate the day and were joined by local legends, the Castleford Foundation Team and players.

The Tigers spent time chatting with the pupils, eating cake and, of course, reading the classic book The Tiger who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr.

Airedale Juniors deputy headteacher, Kirsty Allen, said, “It was truly magical to see children and their families engaging in the Tea Party with JT the Tiger and the Castleford Foundation Team and players.