The tiger who really did come to tea in Airedale
Pupils at Airedale Infants and Airedale Juniors were thrilled to welcome their very own Tiger for a tea party on World Book Day.
The schools prepared an incredible feast to celebrate the day and were joined by local legends, the Castleford Foundation Team and players.
The Tigers spent time chatting with the pupils, eating cake and, of course, reading the classic book The Tiger who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr.
Airedale Juniors deputy headteacher, Kirsty Allen, said, “It was truly magical to see children and their families engaging in the Tea Party with JT the Tiger and the Castleford Foundation Team and players.
"Inspiring children to put down their screens and engage in reading activities is one of our key motivators, nevermore so after two years where online learning and screen time have dominated households across the world.”