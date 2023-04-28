She has worked as a false eyelash technician and eyebrow artist for over five years, after she left the finance industry following the birth of her first child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Covid pandemic, she created a beauty salon in her home, where she carries out top quality eyelash lifts and extensions, as well as eyebrow lamination, shaping and tinting.

Amy Wakefield was awarded the title of Regional Lash Stylist of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. Picture Scott Merrylees

She collected her trophy in Birmingham last week, when the creme de la creme of the hair and beauty industry came together at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Amy said: “I feel absolutely overwhelmed, I was not expecting to be named as the best in Yorkshire. The event was amazing and to get this accolade, I couldn’t ask for much more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad