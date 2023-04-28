News you can trust since 1852
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards: Wakefield eyelash technician gets 'Best in Yorkshire' gong

The owner of the Lash Haus in Crofton, Wakefield, has been awarded a regional title at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

By Shawna Healey
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Amy Wakefield, 30, was named as the Regional Lash Stylist of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber.

She has worked as a false eyelash technician and eyebrow artist for over five years, after she left the finance industry following the birth of her first child.

During the Covid pandemic, she created a beauty salon in her home, where she carries out top quality eyelash lifts and extensions, as well as eyebrow lamination, shaping and tinting.

Amy Wakefield was awarded the title of Regional Lash Stylist of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. Picture Scott Merrylees
Amy Wakefield was awarded the title of Regional Lash Stylist of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. Picture Scott Merrylees
She collected her trophy in Birmingham last week, when the creme de la creme of the hair and beauty industry came together at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Amy said: “I feel absolutely overwhelmed, I was not expecting to be named as the best in Yorkshire. The event was amazing and to get this accolade, I couldn’t ask for much more.”

To check out Amy’s work, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheLashHausByAmyWakefield

