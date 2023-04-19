Wakefield eyelash technician shortlisted for top award at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards
An eyelash technician from Crofton has been shortlisted for an honour at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.
Amy Wakefield, 30, is in the running to win Lash Stylist of the Year at the prestigious ceremony, which is due to be held in Birmingham later this week.
Any, the owner of The Lash Haus by Amy Wakefield, has worked in the beauty industry for five years, after she left her job in finance when she had her first daughter.
“I decided to take the leap of faith when I had my eldest child, I didn’t want to return to the finance world and I’ve never looked back.
"I started out as a mobile technician, lugging all of my supplies around in a little Fiat 500 but then we were hit by the pandemic,” she said.
"During this time, I renovated a house and so I built an eyelash studio inside my home.”
After Covid-19 restrictions eased, the mum-of-two opened her home studio where she provides top quality eyelash lifts and extensions, as well as eyebrow lamination, shaping and tinting.
She has also completed a course on how to recognise potential signs of domestic abuse in her clients.
"Obviously, eyelash treatments are one-on-one, I’m not in a busy salon and when you get this close to a person, you can tell if something is not quite right,” Amy added.
"If you get treatments, you know that you build a relationship with your hairdresser, your nail artist, or your lash tech. You get to see your clients get married and have children, but you also get to see them when they’re going through a divorce, bereavement or are just having a tough time.
“This course is an extra skill to be aware of people who may be in need of support and offer some guidance.”
Amy will find out whether she has won the award on Friday, April 21.
she added: “In my old career, I was constantly getting quarterly and annual reviews, and asked where I see myself in five years time. When you work for yourself, you don’t get this opportunity.
"So, I applied to the awards to see where I stand not just in the local area but across the UK. I am absolutely overwhelmed to be shortlisted for this award.”