The Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk returns for 2024 with new venues included to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever
Taking place on Saturday, July 20, the Wakefield Hospice Pub walk spans a 5.5 mile route – starting in Horbury before heading down the Calder & Hebble Navigation towards Horbury Bridge before
looping back to Horbury town centre and finishing at Horbury Junction.
The nine pubs taking part in this year’s event in order on the route are The Navigation (Calder Grove), The Bingley (Horbury Bridge), The Old Halfway House, Kings Arms, The Cherry Tree, Boons of Horbury, The Cricketers and Shepherd’s Arms (Horbury) and The Calder Vale Hotel (Horbury Junction).
Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice: “ “We were overwhelmed by the interest in our first ever charity Pub Walk last year which sold out in just a matter of weeks, and with over 50 per cent of tickets already sold for this year’s event, we are hopeful for an even bigger and better event this time round.
“We would like to say a big thank you to all of our venues who are supporting this year’s event, to all those who have already signed up and started to raise sponsorship, and to our Event Sponsor Farnell for their generous support.”
Registration is £20 per person, with a free event t-shirt included for every entrant.
Those taking part are also encouraged to raise sponsorship to help raise extra funds, helping to fund hospice care for the local community.
To find out more about the Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk or to register please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/pubwalk.
