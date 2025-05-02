'There’s only one Kyle Douglas– Forever25': Tributes to young man who 'lived life to the full' despite struggle with debilitating condition
Kyle Douglas passed away on March 5, aged just 25, after a courageous fight since being diagnosed at the age of three.
He battled throughout his life, but his auntie Becky said he never stopped living life to the full.
"He battled all his life, but he lived life at 100 miles-per-hour!,” Becky said.
"He loved his life. He went on holidays and was always busy doing something. He never stopped.
"And he loved himself!” She laughed.
"He was always being told he was good looking – and he knew it!
"He had done some modelling for clothing brands, loved a rave – he never wasted the time he had.”
The former Cathedral High School pupil passed away on March 5 at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.
"He went into hospital the Thursday before because he wasn’t feeling too well.
“He had been in hospital on other occasions and always got better and came home, but that wasn’t to be.
"They found he was suffering multi-organ failure and brain damage.”
Kyle went into a coma and was on life support – which was eventually switched off.
“It’s such a shame he went too quickly.
"Kyle lived one day at a time. He hadn’t felt well in the past, but always came through. But that last time, he didn’t.”
Becky said Kyle was so loved by his whole family, his mum Hayley, step-dad John, brothers Joe and Alfie, the little sister he adored, Avy Rae, his nanna and grandad, cousin Mason and, Becky herself, who had fundraised for Kyle.
"When he was 11, I nominated him for an Express Champion Child Award – he was always a champion to us, a total legend.”
Becky also took part in the 2011 Jane Tomlinson’s Swim for All, raising £300 for Cystic Fibrosis.
“Kyle was an amazing son, grandson to Audrey and Martin, brother, stepson, nephew, cousin and friend.
"He was so loved and is so missed by everyone.
"There’s only one Kyle Douglas– Forever25.”
