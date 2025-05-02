'There’s only one Kyle Douglas– Forever25': Tributes to young man who 'lived life to the full' despite struggle with debilitating condition

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd May 2025, 16:00 BST
Kyle Douglas lived life to the full before passing away aged 25.
Kyle Douglas lived life to the full before passing away aged 25.
‘He lived life to the max’ – that’s how Becky Gibson remembers her beloved nephew who passed away earlier this year after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

Kyle Douglas passed away on March 5, aged just 25, after a courageous fight since being diagnosed at the age of three.

He battled throughout his life, but his auntie Becky said he never stopped living life to the full.

"He battled all his life, but he lived life at 100 miles-per-hour!,” Becky said.

Auntie Becky said Kyle lived life to the max.
Auntie Becky said Kyle lived life to the max.

"He loved his life. He went on holidays and was always busy doing something. He never stopped.

"And he loved himself!” She laughed.

"He was always being told he was good looking – and he knew it!

"He had done some modelling for clothing brands, loved a rave – he never wasted the time he had.”

In 2011, Becky nominted Kyle for a Champion Child Award.
In 2011, Becky nominted Kyle for a Champion Child Award.

The former Cathedral High School pupil passed away on March 5 at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

"He went into hospital the Thursday before because he wasn’t feeling too well.

“He had been in hospital on other occasions and always got better and came home, but that wasn’t to be.

"They found he was suffering multi-organ failure and brain damage.”

Kyle and his supportive mum Hayley.
Kyle and his supportive mum Hayley.

Kyle went into a coma and was on life support – which was eventually switched off.

“It’s such a shame he went too quickly.

"Kyle lived one day at a time. He hadn’t felt well in the past, but always came through. But that last time, he didn’t.”

Becky said Kyle was so loved by his whole family, his mum Hayley, step-dad John, brothers Joe and Alfie, the little sister he adored, Avy Rae, his nanna and grandad, cousin Mason and, Becky herself, who had fundraised for Kyle.

Kyle pictured with his brothers Joe and Alfie.
Kyle pictured with his brothers Joe and Alfie.

"When he was 11, I nominated him for an Express Champion Child Award – he was always a champion to us, a total legend.”

Becky also took part in the 2011 Jane Tomlinson’s Swim for All, raising £300 for Cystic Fibrosis.

“Kyle was an amazing son, grandson to Audrey and Martin, brother, stepson, nephew, cousin and friend.

"He was so loved and is so missed by everyone.

"There’s only one Kyle Douglas– Forever25.”

