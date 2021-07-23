These are all the mobile speed cameras in use in Wakefield and the Five Towns this week

Mobile speed cameras are used to enforce speed limits on roads with high numbers of accidents, or instances of antisocial driving.

West Yorkshire Police say their vehicles can be in place at any time of day, 7 days a week, and are "highly visible and do not operate covertly".

These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

*Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations*

1. 30mph: A645 Wakefield Road Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

2. 30mph: A6186 Asdale Road Wakefield - between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

3. 30mph: B6273 Wakefield Road Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

4. 30mph: A645 Pontefract Road Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.