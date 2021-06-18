These are the mobile speed camera locations across the Wakefield district next week

West Yorkshire Police say their vehicles can be in place at any time of day, 7 days a week, and are "highly visible and do not operate covertly".

These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

**Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent exact locations.**

1. 30mph Horbury A642 Northfield Lane, Horbury - between Cluntergate and M1 bridge.

2. 30mph Featherstone A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

3. 30mph Asdale Road A6186 Asdale Road, Wakefield - between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

4. 30mph Kinsley B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.