Things to do in Wakefield this Easter with the kids

Wakefield Council is helping to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays with lots of events and activities planned for the whole family to enjoy.

One of the highlights includes the return of the free Easter Dragon Egg Hunt at Pontefract Castle.

On Thursday, April 14 between 11am – 3pm, Victorian dragon hunters and a medieval knight will be at the castle to entertain and help inspire the next generation of dragon trackers, with loads of fun activities from dragon-racing to a dragon egg-shy, as well as a fun trail.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the highlights includes the return of the free Easter Dragon Egg Hunt at Pontefract Castle

The castle is also running a free bookable session for families with SEND on Wednesday, April 13.

Interactive storytelling performances will take visitors on a journey around the castle to look for Ilbert-the-dragon’s missing eggs, whilst in the Visitor Centre, a range of sensory activities will engage families with children aged five and above. To book click here.There are also various Easter crafts, performances, fairs and competitions being held at museums and libraries across the district. Visit https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/ to find out more.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: “The school holidays can feel like a long time to keep the kids entertained so we hope we’ve made it a little bit easier for families with lots of free events and activities taking place across the district at our castles, museums and libraries.

“We’ve also put together a handy guide of some of the top attractions and places to visit during the Easter holidays – there really is something for everyone.”

A guide to some of the top things to do across the district over the Easter holidays is available at expwake.co/EasterThis Easter, the council and partners are also offering free holiday club places to the most vulnerable children across the district.