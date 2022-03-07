This is how you can be a Facebook Community Reporter for the Express

You will receive industry-leading digital journalism training which you will then share into your newsrooms, as well as gold-standard NCTJ journalism training to become a fully-trained journalist.

The Community News Project needs you. A partnership between Meta, local news publishers and the NCTJ, the community news project is creating up to 100 community reporter roles around the UK.

In this area, www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk is looking to hire a reporter to cover Pontefract.

Previous journalism experience or education is not essential. We want people who are passionate about local news, care about their communities, and want to make a difference for people living in them.

We’re especially keen to hear from people who believe they can help make our newsrooms more representative of the communities they serve.

Flexible arrangements will be considered for the right candidates.

About the role:

Your main role will be to engage with people in specific communities to curate, collate and create content relevant to them. You will build and act as the point of contact for online communities by engaging with and seeking out content either written by you or from members of those communities.

You will also receive industry-leading digital journalism training which you will then share into your newsrooms, as well as gold-standard NCTJ journalism training to become a fully-trained journalist.

This is an 18-month contract.

About you:

In order to be considered, you need to have at least 5 GCSEs with Maths and English at a grade C or above (or equivalent).

We welcome applicants who are currently doing a completely different job, and want to make a career change to become a journalist.

Contact Gavin Murray, Editor, Wakefield Express series, with your CV by email [email protected]

Closing date is Friday, March 11.