'This isn’t retail, this is mental health recovery': Incredible local man to open Indoor Booth Hub in Castleford to honour late daughter, Sophie

Carl Watkins and his daughter Sophie.

One remarkable Castleford man is aiming to create a ‘lifeline’ for the community, by opening up a brand new space inspired by his late daughter.

Carl Watkins decided to open the Indoor Booth Hub, which will be located in Castleford town centre, in honour of his daughter Sophie, who sadly passed away from cancer last year.

He said: “The seed was planted by my daughter, Sophie, before she died of cancer at just 27, she had this small idea amongst others, she wanted a little six foot by two foot table to sell things she loved making.

“After we lost her, it stayed with me, not just physically, but emotionally. Her dream didn’t die. It evolved. As I tried to heal, so did the idea”.

The Indoor Booth Hub will open in Castleford town centre later this year.

Whilst also struggling with his own mental health, Carl decided to turn Sophie’s dreams into reality.

He continued: “The Indoor Booth Hub grew from that. A way to honour Sophie.

"At the time, I was dealing with her loss, my son Nathan’s serious mental health crisis and my own collapse, mentally, emotionally and financially.

"I was grieving, broke (following two years of cancer support) and still trying to hold down a £2 million branch with no senior support, so I quit my corporate job with no safety net, just to save my own mental health”.

The idea soon grew, with Carl knocking on doors and pitching the idea of a hub that prioritises community over corporation to local organisations.

Soon, the one stall turned into 25.

"This isn’t retail, this is mental health recovery”. Carl stated.

“The high street has become a ghost town. Amazon’s thriving, while local traders vanish.

"I believe we’re stronger than that.

"Community is our currency and for me, creating this space was a lifeline not just for others, but for myself”.

The regeneration project will feature 25 individual booths that can be hired out by independent makers.

The hub will also launch a Custodial Integration Scheme in partnership with local organisations – which will give vulnerable makers a safe, structured space to start again.

Most recently, the Castleford Tigers have confirmed their support and will be there when the hub opens later this year.

The opening of the Indoor Booth Hub, in the district, is only the beginning for Carl, with him aiming to turn the project into a national scheme.

“The model is simple, scalable and powerful”. Carl explained

"My goal is to take empty units across the country and turn them into beating hearts of community trade, mental health recovery, creative expression and second chances.

"Not just retail spaces but human spaces. Spaces people feel safe in”.

After a year of hardwork, dedication and determination, the Castleford Indoor Booth Hub will open later this summer.

Despite no confirmed opening date, the hub aims to open towards the end of August.

Once up and running, the hub will be open every Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Carl said: “This project started with a daughter’s dream, was shaped by a father’s grief and is now fuelled by a town’s hope and I'm a man with a real fire to make things happen in Castleford.

"If even one person sees this and feels like they can start again, then we’ve already done something that matters”.