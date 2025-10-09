'This one’s for you Mary': Meet the 70-year-old daredevil scaling new heights for Wakefield Hospice

Elaine Murray will be aiming to prove that age is but a number this weekend as she takes on a 164ft abseil in aid of Wakefield Hospice - the day after her 70th birthday.

Taking place on Saturday, October 11, the charity abseil will see brave supporters descend down the tower of Wakefield Cathedral to the precinct below, raising vital funds to support local hospice care services.

Speaking about why she wanted to take on the challenge, Elaine says she was motivated by her birthday but also by the care a special friend received whilst staying at the hospice.

"I’ve supported the hospice for the last 17 years ever since I lost my dear friend Mary.

“Mary spent her last few months there as both an inpatient and out-patient, where she was helped with pain relief, writing letters to her family and enjoying some of the activities in a calm and friendly environment, and even after her death, the hospice helped her husband and daughters with counselling.

“Mary was a strong woman and very brave, and it would have also been her 70th birthday in November - we were both always up for a challenge and she would have been the first up the cathedral with me, so I’m not only doing this for me, but for us Mary too.

“This one’s for you Mary, and to give back to the place where you felt so safe and supported.”

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice added: “We would like to wish Elaine and all of our abseilers the very best of luck this weekend, it never fails to amaze us the lengths (and heights) to which people are willing to go in order to support Wakefield Hospice, thank you all so much for your incredible support.”

Limited spaces are still available for anyone wishing to take on the abseil this Saturday.

To find out more or to sign up please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/abseil or call 01924 331400.