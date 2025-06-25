'This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to everyone affected by MND': Lindsey Burrow to receive honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett

Lindsey Burrow will receive an Honorary Doctorate from Leeds Beckett University this July.

Physiotherapist and motor neurone disease campaigner Lindsey will become an Honorary Doctor of the university for her public and voluntary service.

The award recognises Lindsey’s inspiring journey supporting her late husband Rob Burrow CBE through his heroic battle with MND, as well as her fundraising and campaigning efforts for the MND community and will be made alongside the graduation of nearly 8,000 students in ceremonies from July 14 to 18.

Others receiving an Honorary Doctorate are weightlifter Emily Campbell and triathletes Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE and Alex Yee MBE.

Lindsey said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this honorary doctorate in health.

"This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to everyone affected by MND.

"Raising awareness and funds for the MND community is something I'm incredibly passionate about, and I feel privileged to be able to use my voice to continue Rob's legacy. As an NHS physiotherapist,

" I’ve seen first-hand the power of compassion and care - and I'll continue to champion both in everything I do."

Professor Peter Slee, vice chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: "On behalf of Leeds Beckett University, I would like to congratulate these inspirational and distinguished individuals on their achievement.

"I am delighted that we are recognising diverse accomplishments and talent which have such significant impact locally, nationally and globally. Their successes provide inspiration for this year’s graduating students.”

"The Leeds Beckett University graduates and honorary graduated will join a thriving alumni community of more than 253,000 alumni in 166 countries."