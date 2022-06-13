Thornes Park Stadium and car park to temporarily close for election

The stadium will be closed from 5pm on June 22 and will reopen on June 24 at noon.
The counting of the votes is not open to the public.
Parking at Thornes Park stadium car park will be restricted from June 23 until June 24.
The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.
Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.
Aspire members can use other Aspire facilities. For more information, click here.