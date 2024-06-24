Thornes Park Stadium to temporarily close for the election

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed to host the counting of the district’s votes for the General Election.

The stadium will be closed from 4pm on Wednesday, July 3, reopening on Friday, July 5 at 4pm.

Parking at Thornes Park Stadium car park will be restricted from Thursday, July 4 (closed all day) until Friday, July 5, reopening at 4pm.

The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.

Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.

Aspire members can use other Aspire facilities.

