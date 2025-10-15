Thornes Park to take centre stage for free firework display for Bonfire Night

There’s no denying the magic of the sights and sounds of fireworks whizzing and bursting into dazzling colour overhead!

And, once again, a full evening of entertainment is being planned for Thornes Park in time for Bonfire Night.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 1 from 4.30pm to 8pm.

The evening will feature a low-impact firework display at 6pm, for those that don’t enjoy loud noises, before the main event at 7.30pm.

The sky above Thornes Park will be filled with fabulous fireworks for Bonfire Night.

There will be funfair rides and game stalls to enjoy and fantastic live music acts on the main stage hosted by Rhubarb Radio, with more street food vendors than ever before including Maes Treats and Desserts, Bakes by Vanilla Bean, Really Awesome Coffe, Tickle Your Tastebuds, Hot Crumble Pudding, Istanbull Grill, J Bird Steak & Frites, Little Red Pizza Shop, Yorkshire Cheese Grill and many more!

Sparklers and personal fireworks are prohibited.

Funfair and glow sellers will be cash-only.