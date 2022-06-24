Thousands expected at Horbury Show this weekend

Held at Carr Lodge Park from 11am to 4.30pm, it will be free entry and will have its traditional dog show, free family activities, fairground rides, classic cars, performances from Westgate Cheerleaders, and Fearless Dance Troupe and a birds of prey display.

There will be food and drink, including a real ale bar, Prosecco and spirits bar at the Richard Kendal sponsored show. There will also be a flypast from a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Hurricane fighter.

Organisers Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club have organised the show for 24 years before it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

The show always proved popular.

Spokesman John Faulkner said: “We’re hoping this year will be bigger and better than ever before as we know how much people across the district have missed the show.”