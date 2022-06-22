Thousands expected for village's open garden weekend

Fifteen gardens are expected to open this Saturday and Sunday in Cawthorne for the usual biennial event.

It is the 13th time the weekend has been arranged, and the first since 2019 because of the pandemic, with huge crowds expected.

Parish councillor John Walker said: "All in tip-top order, each garden has its own individual interest and character.

Gardeners gear up for a bumper weekend.

"There will be something for everybody, from gardeners young and old, new and experienced, to activities and competitions for children.

"Live music can be enjoyed in some gardens and much-welcomed quality home-made refreshments will be served at several locations around the village."

Open from 11am to 5pm each day, many of the gardens are suitable for wheelchairs. Dogs are welcome.

Entry to all gardens for the entire weekend is by wristband at £6 per person on the day, or £5 in advance from any of the village shops.

Wristbands will be on sale on the day at the main car park, the village green, the Post Office and at outlying gardens.

There is no charge for children and a 16 page full-colour map and guide to all the gardens is free.

Ample free parking in the centre of the village will be signposted.

A free minibus shuttle will run at regular intervals around the village, linking all the gardens and car park.

Sponsorship for the weekend is provided by Cannon Hall Farm, Naylor’s Gardenware and Signs Xtra.

Prizes, donated by local companies, will be raffled with the draw being at 4pm on Sunday on the village green.

Coun Walker said “This is a wonderful event for the village as it involves so many parishioners, both old and new.

"There is a real buzz about the place over the weekend and we are proud to show off our beautiful village and its delightful gardens to such enthusiastic visitors. ”