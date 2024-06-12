Thousands to join the front line against cancer at Race for Life Wakefield this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 2,300 people who are set to walk, jog or run the Wakefield Race for Life 3k, 5k,10k and Pretty Muddy events this Saturday, together raising over £120,000 for life-saving research.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

It will be a bumper day of events at Wakefield Race for Life and there is still time to enter or sign up to volunteer at www.raceforlife.org

On Saturday morning, the traditional 3k, 5k and 10k events will take place. Then in the afternoon, people will take on Pretty Muddy, a mud splattered 5k obstacle course including mud pits and inflatable slides.

Race for Life runners in 2023.

There is also a special event for the youngsters – Pretty Muddy Kids.

Sounding the horn to set off the runners over the day will be Nicki Embleton of Ossett, who is a press officer for Cancer Research UK.

Saturday, June 15 will be exactly 20 years to the day that she had her first session of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004.

Nicki, 59, said: “I want to thank all those taking part in Race for Life who help more people, like me, have longer, better lives.

"In the 24 years I’ve worked for Cancer Research UK I’ve been to well over 100 Race for Life events and met many people who have their own cancer stories of why they are taking part, so I know all too well how important the money raised is in supporting research.

"In the 20 years since I was diagnosed, I have seen the advancements in how cancer is detected, treated, and prevented, thanks to research. I was able to take advantage of some new drugs at the time, Herceptin and Anastrozole, both of which Cancer Research UK played a part in. I also took part in some clinical trials to help others diagnosed after me.

“It will be and emotional day for me on Saturday, thinking back to that day when I had my first dose of chemo, but being at Thornes Park with all those wonderful people taking part will also make me feel so blessed that research has meant that I am still here, still going to Race for Life and still proud to be working at Cancer Research UK.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Entries are still open for Race for Life Wakefield – and at other events nearby, including Huddersfield on Sunday, June 23 and Barnsley on Sunday, June 30.