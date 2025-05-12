With crowds roaring and banners flying high with messages of strength and solidarity, runners of all ages and abilities turned out to “Run For Rob”—a heartfelt tribute to the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow CBE, whose courage in the face of Motor Neurone Disease continues to inspire the nation.

The full marathon, named in Rob’s honour, was more than just a race, it was a symbol of resilience and community spirit. Thousands wore “Run For Rob” shirts and bibs, many bearing the names of loved ones.

The event was once again championed by Rob’s former teammates and close friends Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, as well as wife, Lindsey Burrow.

The marathon and half marathon, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with Leeds City Council, brought an electric day of running to the city, with both events starting and finishing at the iconic AMT Headingley Stadium.

A key highlight of the day was the incredible show of support from the people of Leeds, who lined the streets in a carnival atmosphere, celebrating every runner and honouring the memory of Rob Burrow. Since its launch in 2022, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has become one of the region’s most iconic sporting and fundraising events – and 2025 proved to be no exception.

The Leeds Marathon Relay bolstered the day as a new addition for 2025. The format saw teams of 7 each take on a leg of the 26.2-mile distance, giving those who wouldn’t usually consider a marathon the opportunity to participate.

In the lead-up to Sunday’s race, the city came together for a special moment on Saturday at the MND-Mile, held in partnership with Leeds Beckett University. A one-mile accessible course around the Leeds Beckett Headingley Campus saw over 300 participants walk, wheel or run as the sun shone down.

Held in support of the MND community, the MND Mile was open to all ages and abilities and saw a number of charities hold activations, as well as sports activities hosted by Beckett.

The fundraising total is expected to make a life-changing impact across the region.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All, said: “What an incredible day for Leeds.

"The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has become a defining moment in the UK’s running calendar and it’s not just because of the scale, but because of the heart and because of the communities formed and involved.

"From the first runner to the last, the energy, emotion and community spirit was amazing. This event is about so much more than running – it’s about celebrating Rob’s legacy, supporting others, and bringing the city together.

"A huge thank you to every runner, volunteer, spectator, and supporter who made today so special. We can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

