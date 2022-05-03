Three-day dance festival planned for Wakefield this summer

The List Fest at the Yorkshire Scare Ground was launched last year over two days, but due to its success will be spread from Friday 29, to Sunday 31 July this year.

Described as a "small boutique, cultural, music and arts festival", organisers Airstream Events has applied for an alcohol licence for the event.

The report, which is due to go before Wakefield Council's licensing committee next week, reads: "Over the last few years there has been a trend in festivals up and down the UK that focus towards the more discerning age range of festival lovers.

The festival will be over three days.

"Yorkshire has a lack of such an event and Airstream Events curated The List Fest to fill this gap.

"They have more of a laid-back environment targeted towards an age range that wants to be more comfortable around similar age ranges, and have access to great music, food and entertainment all within one safe area. The List Fest is exactly that."

The event will bring together jazz, funk, soul, world music, along with disco, house and electronica.

Headliners include Prosumer, Crazy P, Mark Farina, Sean Johnston, Apricot Ballroom, James Holroyd, Maxxi Soundsystem, PBR Streetgang and Annabel Fraser.

Capacity for this year's event has increased from 400 to 1,500, and camping is available at the site on Hell Lane, near Heath, including 'glamping' pods and apace for camper vans.

Entry tickets are priced from £60 for single days to £100 for a weekend pass.

Glamping pods cost up to £650.