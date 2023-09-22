News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Three generations of family take on 70ft abseil memory of beloved husband, dad and grandad for Pontefract hospice

Three generations of a family took part in a 70ft abseil in honour of a much-loved dad, husband and grandad to raise more than £1,000 for Pontefract hospice care.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tracey Watson, her mum Anne and daughter Hannah decided to take on this challenge in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice in memory of Tracey’s dad, Anne’s husband and Hannah’s grandad.

Tracey, who is a palliative care doctor at the hospice, said: “He died over 30 years ago but he played a part in my becoming a doctor at the there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was a nurse who believed in hospice care before it was commonplace and helped raise money for a hospice in our home town.

Three generations of one family have taken part in a fundraising abseil for the Prince Of Wales HospiceThree generations of one family have taken part in a fundraising abseil for the Prince Of Wales Hospice
Three generations of one family have taken part in a fundraising abseil for the Prince Of Wales Hospice
Most Popular

"He passed on those values to me.

“I like a challenge but hadn’t done anything similar to this since a parachute jump in my 20s.

“I was talking about the hospice challenge and my mum, who is almost 80, said she’d always wanted to abseil.

“I signed her up the next week.”

Tracey Watson, her mum Anne and daughter Hannah decided to take on this challenge in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice, where Tracy is a Palliative Care doctorTracey Watson, her mum Anne and daughter Hannah decided to take on this challenge in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice, where Tracy is a Palliative Care doctor
Tracey Watson, her mum Anne and daughter Hannah decided to take on this challenge in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice, where Tracy is a Palliative Care doctor

The challenge included a 45ft ‘Tyrolean traverse’, which had participants dangling from a harness on a rope to get across two rocks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had to pull themselves across, with the help of the other participants and instructors on the other side.

And the 70ft abseil saw them take on a controlled slide down a rope to descend a rock face.

Read More
Flats scheme approved above new Greggs shop in Wakefield city centre (wakefielde...

“It was really special doing the challenge as a three-generation, all-female team.

"We smashed our target of £1,000 and money is still coming in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I wouldn’t have called my mum a ‘dare devil’ before, maybe I should though - she was raised with six brothers and three sisters and she does always get involved.

"She has sledged down the roads in Madeira and wrangled an ostrich since retirement.

"She has raised at least a third of our total sponsorship and that’s without the power of Facebook!

"She’s now a minor celebrity at her church.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice cares for and supports patients with life-limiting illness and their families, offering round-the-clock care for around 900 people each year.

Related topics:PontefractThe Prince of Wales HospiceFacebook