"Three little miracles”: Wakefield research project welcomes first set of triplets into the world-leading research study

By Kara McKune
Published 31st Aug 2024, 09:00 BST
Three boys from Knottingley are the first set of triplets to be born into the aptly named BaBi Wakefield research project.

Juan, Inigo and Mateo were signed up to the Born and Bred in Wakefield long-term study with their mum, Aurachelle, in 2022 when the project opened – alongside 5,000 other local recruits.

Aurachelle said: “It is such an honour to be part of BaBi Wakefield. I’m so happy to share our experience of having triplets. It’s really challenging, but also rewarding having these three little miracles.”

The study is exploring what factors influence a person’s health at all stages of their life, such as the environment they live in.

Juan, Inigo and Mateo were signed up to the long-term study with their mum, Aurachelle in 2022.Juan, Inigo and Mateo were signed up to the long-term study with their mum, Aurachelle in 2022.
It works by collecting routine data, such as blood pressure measurements during ante-natal appointments, which is recorded by the services participants.

This data is then joined together anonymously.

This research aims to gives valuable insights into what works well and what can be made better, helping improve healthcare services for families living in Wakefield District and north Kirklees.

The study celebrates its second birthday this summer and welcoming triplets into the study has been an exciting milestone for the team.

The three boys , from Knottingley, are the first set of triplets to be born into the BaBi Wakefield research project.The three boys , from Knottingley, are the first set of triplets to be born into the BaBi Wakefield research project.
Vanessa Kemp, clinical trials assistant at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, signed up Aurachelle and her sons to the study.

She said: “It was a privilege to sign up our first set of triplets. BaBi Wakefield is a fantastic study and we’re all so excited to welcome Aurachelle and her three sons into the BaBi family.”

Everyone who accesses maternity services at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust will be offered the opportunity to take part during their midwife appointments.

To find out more, visit: www.midyorks.nhs.uk/babi

