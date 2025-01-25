Three teenagers killed as car hits tree in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three teenagers have died following a crash near the village of West Bretton, Wakefield, last night (Friday).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which took place on Bramley Lane at around 8.30pm.

A black Seat Ibiza car was travelling along the road in the direction of Wooley when it left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene where three males, two of them passengers aged 19 and one driver aged 18, were confirmed to have died.

Two men who were also travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

One of those men remains in hospital with injuries that are described as life threatening.

The other male has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the way the vehicle was being driven beforehand, or anyone with video footage, to contact them.

West Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and fourth person suffering critical injuries.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.”

“Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at here quoting reference 1810 of 24/1.