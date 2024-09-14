Motorists in Wakefield are being warned of road closures and three-way traffic lights as Yorkshire Water get to work in Eastmoor.

Work is due to begin on a £4.9million investment by Yorkshire Water to reduce storm overflows and discharges from Park Hill Farm and Eastmoor combined sewer overflows (CSO) to reduce the likelihood of surface water flowing into the river Calder and help improve water quality.

Contract partners Morrisons Water Services are scheduled to start on site on Monday, September 16.

The improvement works include 950m of new surface water pipe being laid on Parkhill Crescent, Parkhill Grove down to the CSO overflow at Parkhill Farm.

Three baffle gates will be installed to slow the flow of surface water where there is the greatest slope, plus the installation of 34 new manholes and the replacement and reconnection of 42 road gullies.

Phase two of the scheme includes 605m of surface water separation being laid on Windmill Road and around 45 sustainable drainage system (SuDS) planters at Outwood Academy, City Fields campus.

They will be working with the academy’s Garden Club to bring to life their design and planting suggestions for the SuDS, which provide a nature-based solution that enhances biodiversity and reduces spills from the combined sewer to the environment during wet weather.

Yorkshire Water say they are working with the local highways team to ensure that the work is conducted safely causing the minimum amount of disruption as traffic signals and road restrictions are in place.

Work is scheduled to complete in April 2025 and residents and the local community will be kept up to date with the progress of the scheme and of any potential road diversions or traffic measures put in place.

Work will start at the junction of Windhill Road and Park Lodge Lade from Monday. September 16, with three-way traffic lights in place so contractors can work safely.

Phase two will start shortly after and run concurrently to keep disruption and inconvenience to a minimum.

Sarah Harper, project sponsor, Yorkshire Water, said: “This £4.9m investment at Parkhill Farm and Eastmoor CSO is part of Yorkshire Water’s commitment to reducing storm overflows across the county, investing £180m by April 2025 to tackle the issue and improve water quality in the region’s rivers and coastline.

“On completion, the project will reduce the frequency of storm overflows going into the river Calder by 20 per cent, during wet weather events compared with 2021 spill numbers.

"We’re really looking forward to working with Outwood Academy’s Garden Club to create beautiful planted beds which will reduce spills from the combined sewer into the environment.”

Yorkshire Water apologise for any delays this may cause as the rolling road closures and traffic management moves beginning at Park Hill Farm, then to Park Lodge Lane, Park Hill Grove and Park Hill Crescent.