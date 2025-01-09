Tight rules on Wakefield city centre bars and off-licences set to remain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council looks set to keep strict rules in place for bars and shops in the city centre following a public consultation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cumulative impact zone was first established in Wakefield city centre in 2006 in an attempt to reduce street drinking and violent crime.

The council has a policy to only allow premises licences to be granted within the area in exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the majority of new alcohol licence applications are rejected unless it can be shown they can help improve the city centre.

A cumulative impact zone was first established in Wakefield city centre in 2006 in an attempt to reduce street drinking and violent crime.

The local authority is legally obliged to carry out a review of the policy every three years.

A four-week survey was carried out in November 2024 which consulted members of the public, licensed trade representatives and responsible authorities such as the police.

The results showed almost 89% of those who responded agreed with the council’s approach to city centre licensing rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The zone currently covers a large area of the city centre and is divided into two areas – red and amber.

Most of the red area covers the top half of Westgate where there is a high concentration of bars, pubs and nightclubs.

Licensing rules for bar owners are even more stringent in the red area as it is considered under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

More than 77% of respondents said they agreed with the two-tiered approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a 100% response in favour of the council continuing to encourage “small and food-led premises with an emphasis on quality beer and wine” in the city centre.

Under current regulations, the number of city centre off-licences and takeaway premises is also strictly controlled.

Just under 89% of respondents said they agreed with the local authority’s stance.

According to figures from West Yorkshire Police’s intelligence unit, 305 violent crimes were reported in the cumulative impact area during the 12-month period from September 2023 to August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of violent crimes reported over the same period to August 2019 was 238.

The figure in August 2020 was 170.

The council’s licensing committee is expected to consider the results of the survey and agree a new policy at a meeting on January 15.