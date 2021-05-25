Time is running out to nominate your hero.

Youth worker: Matthew Lightowler, a 2019 Unsung Hero.

Please help us to recognise the extraordinary work being undertaken by thousands of people throughout our communities. Is it you? Is it a friend or neighbour? Please make a nomination today!

Murray Edwards, foundation director explains: “The awards are now in their fifth year and we are incredibly thankful to the Express for their association with the awards and helping us to encourage the general public to nominate their special person. We are also thrilled that the local business community get behind the awards too and this year we delighted to announce that the headline sponsor is We Are Wakefield.

Craig Shepherd, We are Wakefield chair, said: “We Are Wakefield is delighted to be able to support the Unsung Heroes Awards for 2021 as principal sponsor.

Principal sponsor: Craig Shepherd, We are Wakefield chair.

“There are some incredible volunteers across the district who give their time for the benefit of others and the Community Foundation for Wakefield District hosts a terrific event celebrating some amazing volunteer stories.

“It will be a great evening and it is a privilege to be supporting such an occasion.”

The closing date to make a nomination is Friday, June 4. From all the nominations received 10 people will be shortlisted and announced as Unsung Hero winners and presented with a certificate and a trophy.

From these Unsung Heroes, three will be selected for a category award:

Youth Award

An award for a young volunteer from 12 up to age 18, which will be selected by the award sponsor.

People’s Choice Award

The People’s Choice winner will be chosen by Express readers and the general public, following publication of the 10 shortlisted Unsung Heroes in the Express, online, via social media and the Community Foundation’s website.

overall winner Award

An award chosen by the judges for this year’s outstanding volunteer.

(Each of the category award winners will receive a special trophy and a cheque for £200).

Murray Edwards added: “We have had lots of nominations to date and with only one week to go, we are hoping for a lot more. We are short, however, of nominations for younger people, so if you know of someone aged between 12 and 18 that is doing exceptional things in their community to help others, then please nominated them.”

Making a nomination is easy, as you only need to write a few words to describe why you have chosen your Unsung Hero. Matthew Lightowler was 15 when he received an award from Tim Hill in 2019. Matthew was nominated as he had been volunteering at his local youth club for two years, giving up his time every week to support other young people from his local community. He had been instrumental in improving his local park by working with councillors and other young people in the area.

He was also a local youth councillor and attended weekly meetings with the UK Youth Parliament being a voice for the young people of Wakefield.