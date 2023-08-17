News you can trust since 1852
TOG24 in Castleford set to host a greyhound 'retirement and rehoming' event

A Castleford store is hosting an event to help support Greyhound Trust West Yorkshire.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

The event will be held at TOG24 at Junction 32 Outlet Village, Tomahawk Trail, Castleford, on Friday, August 18, to raise funds for the charity that cares for retired racing greyhounds until they are able to be rehomed.

Starting at 11am, the event will consist of a meet and greet, with volunteers available to give out information, as well as details (including pictures) of some greyhounds searching for their new families.

There will also be several greyhounds in attendance for visitors to meet and fuss – attendees from previous events have raved about how extremely “placid and kind-natured dogs” they are.

Fred (left), Hettie (centre) and Jimmy (right) – all dogs owned already by the volunteers who brought them to show their incredible (and very different!) personalities. Fred was quite the thief with the sausage bobbing though and would wait until the humans were preoccupied before going to steal yet another!Fred (left), Hettie (centre) and Jimmy (right) – all dogs owned already by the volunteers who brought them to show their incredible (and very different!) personalities. Fred was quite the thief with the sausage bobbing though and would wait until the humans were preoccupied before going to steal yet another!
Fred (left), Hettie (centre) and Jimmy (right) – all dogs owned already by the volunteers who brought them to show their incredible (and very different!) personalities. Fred was quite the thief with the sausage bobbing though and would wait until the humans were preoccupied before going to steal yet another!
There will also be a chance to take part in TOG24’s famous “Flip it on the whippet” game, where for a donation you can see if you can land a flat cap on the store’s whippet toy called Frank – named after company owner Mark Ward’s pet whippet.

A TOG24 spokesperson explained why the store is so eager to get involved with the charity: "TOG24 is a brand that adores animals, specifically dogs – with our owners of the company having whippets themselves as pets for generations.

"We have loved hosting the incredible volunteers of the Greyhound Trust, and we are hoping to continue to host them in the future too.

Jimmy (right), Curtis (centre) and Fred (left) with their owners and fantastic volunteers from Greyhound Trust West Yorkshire.Jimmy (right), Curtis (centre) and Fred (left) with their owners and fantastic volunteers from Greyhound Trust West Yorkshire.
Jimmy (right), Curtis (centre) and Fred (left) with their owners and fantastic volunteers from Greyhound Trust West Yorkshire.
"We hosted one event already on Sunday, August 13, and it was a huge success – with three potential adoption stories, fingers crossed.

"We had events such as ‘hot dog sausage bobbing’, which was £1 a go and consists of dogs essentially apple bobbing in some water for a hot dog sausage treat.

"The sausage bobbing had Fred, who was quite the thief and would wait until the humans were preoccupied before going to steal yet another sausage!”

For more information about the charity, visit its website https://www.greyhoundtrustwestyorks.org.uk or its Facebook page, Greyhound Trust West Yorkshire.

To contact the charity for donations or rehoming enquiries, call Kath on 07723 027995.

Related topics:Castleford