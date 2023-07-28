Tony Bennett: A look back at the legendary crooner's five-day stint at Wakefield Theatre Club in 1971

Mr Bennett performed eight shows over five days at Wakefield Theatre Club in September 1971, which went on to be called The Pussycats, found on Doncaster Road before it was closed in 1981, and ultimately demolished in 2016.

The stint was part of a 19-day tour across the UK and was in the same year where he played the Royal Albert Hall for the first time, one of 20 performances throughout his incredible eight decade career.

One resident from Ossett, Michael Stott, did not get to watch Mr Bennett perform, but has followed his remarkable career over the years, and even published “Within 15 Miles of Ossett: A 60 Year Account of Singers and the Songs They've Sung Here”, which includes details on Mr Bennett’s show.

Tony Bennett in 1971 on the London leg of his tour.

Mr Stott said: “It was sad to recently hear of the death of Tony Bennett at the age of 96. It seems such a long time ago now since his appearance in Wakefield at the Theatre Club during September 1971.

"He had reached a crucial period in his career which was looking bleak. His recording contract had been terminated after 20 years and over 30 hits in his homeland, though he was still filling clubs in New York and Las Vegas and now Wakefield where he fulfilled eight performances over five nights.

"He had been preceded here by Count Basie's Orchestra and Stevie Wonder and, with appearances by Ella Fitzgerald and the Jacksons in the foreseeable future, the club was well versed in dealing with a footfall appreciative of sophisticated performances which even included extending its opening hours to 2am.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga during their performance at the Grammys in 2015.

"Here, he was accompanied by what was described as a full concert orchestra. Mr Bennett, needless to say, revived his career to a point where he is now revered and not just performing but contributing to what has become known as the 'American Songbook'."

In recent years, Mr Bennett released songs with Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga and his representatives revealed that he was singing at his piano just days before his death.