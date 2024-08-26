Top 10 Most High-Maintenance Dog Breeds To Own in 2024Top 10 Most High-Maintenance Dog Breeds To Own in 2024
Top 10 Most High-Maintenance Dog Breeds To Own in 2024

Top 10 most high-maintenance dog breeds to own this International Dog Day including the Labrador Retriever and French Bulldog 🐾

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Today – August 26 – is International Dog Day!

And experts at Yell have revealed the most high-maintenance dog breeds to own in 2024.

The research identified the English Springer Spaniel as the most high-maintenance dog breed, with grooming needed every two weeks at an average annual cost of £1,222.

By looking at UK dog registrations in 2023, compiling annual grooming needs and care costs per breed, dog grooming experts at Yell have identified the most high-maintenance dog breeds to own in 2024.

Take a look!

The English Springer Spaniel. Needs grooming every two weeks with an average annual cost of £1,222.

1. English Springer Spaniel

The English Springer Spaniel. Needs grooming every two weeks with an average annual cost of £1,222. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The Labrador Retriever. Should be professionally groomed every two weeks at an average annual cost of £1,014.

2. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever. Should be professionally groomed every two weeks at an average annual cost of £1,014. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The French Bulldog, needs professionally grooming every two to four weeks at an average annual cost of £503.

3. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog, needs professionally grooming every two to four weeks at an average annual cost of £503. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The Miniature Schnauzer. Needs professionally grooming every four to six weeks at an average annual cost of £458.

4. Miniature Schnauzer

The Miniature Schnauzer. Needs professionally grooming every four to six weeks at an average annual cost of £458. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.