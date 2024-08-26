And experts at Yell have revealed the most high-maintenance dog breeds to own in 2024.
The research identified the English Springer Spaniel as the most high-maintenance dog breed, with grooming needed every two weeks at an average annual cost of £1,222.
By looking at UK dog registrations in 2023, compiling annual grooming needs and care costs per breed, dog grooming experts at Yell have identified the most high-maintenance dog breeds to own in 2024.
1. English Springer Spaniel
The English Springer Spaniel. Needs grooming every two weeks with an average annual cost of £1,222. Photo: Getty
2. Labrador Retriever
The Labrador Retriever. Should be professionally groomed every two weeks at an average annual cost of £1,014. Photo: Getty
3. French Bulldog
The French Bulldog, needs professionally grooming every two to four weeks at an average annual cost of £503. Photo: Getty
4. Miniature Schnauzer
The Miniature Schnauzer. Needs professionally grooming every four to six weeks at an average annual cost of £458. Photo: Getty
