And experts at Yell have revealed the most high-maintenance dog breeds to own in 2024.

The research identified the English Springer Spaniel as the most high-maintenance dog breed, with grooming needed every two weeks at an average annual cost of £1,222.

By looking at UK dog registrations in 2023, compiling annual grooming needs and care costs per breed, dog grooming experts at Yell have identified the most high-maintenance dog breeds to own in 2024.

Take a look!

1 . English Springer Spaniel The English Springer Spaniel. Needs grooming every two weeks with an average annual cost of £1,222.

2 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever. Should be professionally groomed every two weeks at an average annual cost of £1,014.

3 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog, needs professionally grooming every two to four weeks at an average annual cost of £503.