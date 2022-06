The three terraced homes will be placed on the strip of vacant grass next to the Welcome Chinese Restaurant on Barnsley Road.

All of the homes will have three bedrooms, and set back from the road to allow each dwelling to have two off-road parking spaces.

Electric vehicle charging points will also be included for each house.

The land will be developed.