Town’s ‘stinking’ waste site poses pollution risk planning inspector rules

A waste recycling site is creating a pollution risk due to excessive amounts of material being stored there, a planning inspector has ruled.

The operator of the site in South Elmsall must now remove around 180,000 tonnes of materials and cease any more dumping following the outcome of a public inquiry.

The Planning Inspectorate today dismissed an appeal by Minore against enforcement action taken by the Environment Agency (EA’s).

A judgement published on Tuesday (June 3), upheld the EA’s claims that public health was at risk due to a foul smell, dust and litter coming from the site at Hacking Lane.

Planning inspector John Dowsett also said there was a danger of contaminated liquids from the site polluting nearby Frickey Beck and other watercourses.

Hundreds of residents living near to the site have campaigned to get the site shut down.

They claim a “putrid smell”, dust and pollution coming from the land has put people at risk.

Mr Dowsett’s ruling said: “The risk of pollution arises due to the excessive quantity of waste, including non-conforming waste that is present on the site.

South Elmsall resident Mark Benson has helped organise the campaign against the waste recycling site at Hacking Lane

“Exceeding those limitations inevitably results in an increase in the risk of pollution.

“Returning the site to conformity would address those risks.”

In June last year, the EA issued Minore, also known as Mineral Processing Ltd, with a suspension notice outlining a series of alleged permit breaches.

The document said almost five times the permitted amount of materials had been stored on the land.

Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby.

The permit allowed a maximum of 50,000 tonnes to be stored at the facility.

Information provided by Minore between 2016 and 2023 revealed there were 233,772 tonnes at the site.

The EA also called for the removal of at least 180,000 tonnes of non-inert material.

The regulator claimed contravention of the permit had created a number of local pollution risks.

During the hearing, which took place in January, Minore claimed 95% of material imported onto the site consisted of soil and stone.

But Mr Dowsett said: “I saw when I visited the site that the majority of the stored material present on site had a high proportion of inclusions of various types including, but not limited to, plastic, glass, ceramics, wood, polystyrene, and wire.”

Photographic evidence produced by the EA between 2020 and 2025 also showed similar material on site.

The report adds: “On the evidence before me I find that the types of waste present at the site are not correctly described or in conformity with the permit.”

Mr Dowsett’s ruling also stated: “I find that there is credible evidence that the quantity and nature of waste present on the site presents a risk of odour.”

The inspector also upheld claims that there was a risk of pollution from dust.

He said risk of litter escaping from the site had “the potential to cause nuisance, loss of amenity, and harm to animal health.”

Following the decision, local resident and campaigner Mark Benson said: “Now that we have this decision, we would like all agencies involved to do all they can to ensure that this site is finally for closed for good.

“That is the only suitable outcome for the many residents who have had to put up with this for so long.”

Carly Chambers, Yorkshire area manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We note the decision of the Planning Inspectorate that the appeal against the suspension notice we served to Mineral Processing Ltd is dismissed.

“The suspension notice means the site must not accept waste and also requires the staged removal of waste that has been brought to the site in breach of its environmental permit conditions.

“We understand the impact the odour from this site is having on the community and our increased regulatory response continues.

“Our investigation is ongoing.”

Last month, Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, highlighted the Hacking Lane site in Parliament as he called for a debate to be held on EA enforcement powers.

Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, said: “We’ve put up with a vile stench hanging over the town for months now.

“It’s just completely unacceptable and really has an effect on people’s lives.

“You can’t hang your washing out, have a barbecue when it’s nice, or have your windows open when it’s hot. It’s just not on.

“Minore’s appeal loss means no more waste, no more excuses, no more foul smells across the town.

“The site now has to stop. I am very clear that any breaches must be prosecuted.

“Companies can’t just run roughshod over local people. They need to respect the law or face the consequences of not doing so.”

Minore said it was “disappointed” with the decision from the Inspectorate.

The company said it plans to transform the land into wildflower meadow, wetland, ponds and public open space.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Currently the site is excavating materials and processing them, which is not in contravention of the notices issued by the EA but in compliance with them.

“The site has been here since the late 19th century as Victorian brickworks, ash pit and council tip for the deposit of coal ash from domestic fires, up until the late 1950s.

“There has not been any pollution incident in Frickley Beck in those 100 years.

“The company sample the water regularly as part of the monitoring regime and has found no effect on Frickley Beck when taking water samples.

“Our employees have been working at the site for over 12 years and now fear for their jobs due to this escalation in action against the site on human health grounds when none of our employees have ever been affected.”