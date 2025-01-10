Traffic disruption in Pontefract as emergency works take place on major road
Both Northern Powergrid and Yorkshire Water are currently carrying out works on Park Lane.
There are temporary traffic lights in place, which are causing delays.
A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said the underground cable being repaired developed a fault on January 2 at around 8.20pm, causing a power cut for 170 customers.
Power was restored to 164 by around 9pm by moving electricity through alternative routes on the network and all customers’ power was restored by 12.40am on January 3.
The spokesperson said: “Our teams have started necessary planned work to repair to an underground cable in Park Lane, Pontefract.
“No customers’ power supplies are affected. We have two-way traffic lights in place to help pedestrians and motorists move safely through the area and our teams be able to safely complete the work.
“We thank our residents and motorist for their patience and our teams are working to complete the necessary repairs as soon as possible.”
Wakefield Council is urging people to avoid there area if possible.
Yorkshire Water has been contacted for comment.
