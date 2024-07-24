Traffic: Lane closure on M1 slip road at Lofthouse

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:05 BST
Drivers are advised that the exit slip road on the M1 at Lofthouse is partially closed.

The southbound exit slip at Junction 42 (Lofthouse Interchange) has one lane closed due to a damaged parapet from an earlier collision.

Temporary safety measures are being taken and these will be installed under a full closure tonight (Wednesday, July 24) from 8pm.

From 6am, drivers exiting the M1 southbound at junction 42 intending to join the M62 eastbound will need to approach and stop at the roundabout to give way, before joining the M62 eastbound.

Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised that the exit slip road on the M1 at Lofthouse is partially closed.

Due to the nature of the safety measures, a lane one closure will remain in place until a permanent repair is made to the parapet. This repair will not take place for at least three weeks.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and congestion at peak times until the permanent repair is made.

