Traffic: Lane closure on M1 slip road at Lofthouse
and live on Freeview channel 276
The southbound exit slip at Junction 42 (Lofthouse Interchange) has one lane closed due to a damaged parapet from an earlier collision.
Temporary safety measures are being taken and these will be installed under a full closure tonight (Wednesday, July 24) from 8pm.
From 6am, drivers exiting the M1 southbound at junction 42 intending to join the M62 eastbound will need to approach and stop at the roundabout to give way, before joining the M62 eastbound.
Due to the nature of the safety measures, a lane one closure will remain in place until a permanent repair is made to the parapet. This repair will not take place for at least three weeks.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and congestion at peak times until the permanent repair is made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.