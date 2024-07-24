Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are advised that the exit slip road on the M1 at Lofthouse is partially closed.

The southbound exit slip at Junction 42 (Lofthouse Interchange) has one lane closed due to a damaged parapet from an earlier collision.

Temporary safety measures are being taken and these will be installed under a full closure tonight (Wednesday, July 24) from 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 6am, drivers exiting the M1 southbound at junction 42 intending to join the M62 eastbound will need to approach and stop at the roundabout to give way, before joining the M62 eastbound.

Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised that the exit slip road on the M1 at Lofthouse is partially closed.

Due to the nature of the safety measures, a lane one closure will remain in place until a permanent repair is made to the parapet. This repair will not take place for at least three weeks.