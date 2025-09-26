Train named after rugby league legend and MND campaigner Rob Burrow unveiled at Castleford Station

Train named after rugby league legend and MND campaigner Rob Burrow unveiled by Northern - Lindsey Burrow and family with Coun Denise Jeffrey.

Northern has unveiled the train named after Rob Burrow, paying tribute to the rugby league legend and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner.

Artwork which covers two carriages of the Class 195 train and features a photograph of Rob playing international rugby was unveiled at a ceremony at Castleford Station today.

There is also a timeline inside the carriages marking some of his incredible achievements on and off the pitch.

Northern has been working with Rob’s family and the MND Association to create a design that commemorates his life and raises awareness of the disease, which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

It will be seen by thousands of people across the North of England in the coming months as it covers hundreds of miles every day.

Northern’s managing director Tricia Williams was joined by Rob’s wife Lindsey Burrow and two of their children, Maya and Jackson, for the unveiling, along with his parents Geoff and Irene.

Lindsey said: “We are deeply honoured that Northern has chosen to name a train after Rob.

"Rob was not only an extraordinary rugby league player, but a devoted husband, father and inspiration to so many.

Rob's parents watched their son's train unveiled at Castleford Station.

"Rob’s courage, bravery and tireless advocacy for those living with MND has touched hearts across the nation.

"By dedicating a train in his memory, this carries forward his legacy and reminds everyone of the power of determination, love and community.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to support and remember him."

Tricia said: “I’m so glad his family were able to join us on his birthday for the unveiling of the Rob Burrow train and would like to thank them for working with us to make this happen.

“He was an inspiration to so many people across the North, for his immense bravery in the face of adversity and an unwavering dedication to helping others living with MND.

“Hopefully everyone who sees this train will take a moment to think about Rob’s legacy and join the fight against MND, by making a donation to improve care and fund research into a cure.”

Rob, who died aged 41 in June 2024, spent the last five years of his life working with friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield to raise awareness of the condition and millions of pounds of funding for treatment.

He won eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his 16-year playing career with Leeds Rhinos.

Northern employees, who were inspired by Rob's achievements, Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin requested the train naming earlier this year.

Tanya Curry, chief executive of the MND Association, said: “Rob was an extraordinary person who did so much to raise awareness of MND, while also raising millions of pounds to help fund support and vital research into this devastating disease.

“Naming a train after Rob is a wonderful tribute and the perfect way to remember his many sporting achievements as well as the huge amount he did to support the MND community, for which we are forever grateful.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Rob Burrow showed the world what real courage looks like - both on the pitch, and throughout his battle with motor neurone disease.

“I’m proud that his legacy will now travel the North every day, sparking conversations, inspiring action, and reminding us all what a true Yorkshire icon he was.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Rob was a rugby league legend, a proud son of our district, and an inspiration to people around the world as he shared his battle with MND.

“I’m honoured to join his family, representatives from our charity sector, and our local community to help unveil this train today.

“It follows a high-profile local campaign and it’s another important step to help us all remember Rob’s amazing legacy and continue to raise MND awareness.”Earlier this year,

Northern agreed a partnership with the MND Association and its staff have pledged to raise thousands of pounds for research to help find a cure for the terminal, neurological disease which leaves people unable to speak, eat or even breathe.

Rolling stock company Eversholt Rail has also joined the fight against MND, agreeing to donate £15,000.