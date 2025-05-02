Train operator Northern gears up for a Magic Weekend as thousands of fans head to Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train operator Northern is getting ready to help thousands of rugby league fans from across the North get to Newcastle for the Super League Magic Weekend.

The 2025 Super League Magic Weekend takes place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Fans of 12 clubs from across the North will descend on Newcastle for a thrilling weekend of sport, with all 12 Super League teams playing at the centralised mega-event.

Northern is a key supporter of Magic Weekend, having been an official sponsor and sustainable travel partner of the Super League for the last seven years. The operator will be on hand over the weekend with extra colleagues on stations and at the fan park.

Engineering work will affect a small number of routes for those travelling to the event, with work taking place on lines running between:

*Manchester Victoria, Newton-le-Willows and Chester/Liverpool

*Manchester and Preston via Wigan North Western

*Manchester Victoria and Clitheroe

*Leeds and Nottingham

Huddersfield station will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for works as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, so those travelling to and from Huddersfield will need to change at Brighouse for rail replacement buses.

Whilst trains on most routes will be running as normal over the weekend, services may start later or finish earlier, so the operator is advising customers to leave plenty of time to travel and check train times before heading to the station.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director for Northern, said: "We're really proud of our partnership with the Super League, and Magic Weekend is the jewel in the crown of rugby's sporting calendar.

"Just like the Super League, our trains are part of the fabric of the North, with trains stopping close to most of the Super League's home stadiums. It's a hugely important partnership for Northern, helping us to support our local communities by providing grassroots clubs with equipment and travel opportunities.

"With thousands of excited fans descending on St James' Park over the weekend, we've got extra people out about to help customers get to and from the event safely.

"We can't wait to welcome people from across the North to Newcastle."