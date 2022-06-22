Train strikes: Here is everything you need to know about tomorrow's cancelled trains in Wakefield

Network Rail and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union resumed talks today in a bid to resolve a dispute over pay and redundancies but a strike is expected to go ahead tomorrow, with another planned for Saturday.

Tomorrow's strike is set to have the same impact as the first day of action, which took place yesterday, with no trains running through Wakefield.

Some 40,000 members of the RMT union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out yesterday.

Wakefield's rail commuters are set to face another day of disruption tomorrow.

It comes as Arriva Yorkshire bus services across the district are cancelled for a third week amid a continuing dispute over pay.

Here is everything you need to know to claim a refund on cancelled train services.

Can I claim a refund if my service was affected?

If your service has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, you will be entitled to a change or refund from the original retailer of your ticket.

Tickets for travel on strike days can be used either the day before the date on the ticket or through and including the Monday and Tuesday of the following week.

To help to minimise any disruption, you may be able to use your ticket on another train company or an alternative route. More information is available by contacting the train company you are due to travel with.

Can I claim a refund on my Flexi or season ticket?

If you have a season ticket that is monthly or longer, or have an activated days’ worth of travel on a Flexi season ticket and you choose not to travel on June 21, 23, and 25, you can claim

100 per cent compensation for these days through Delay Repay.

Am I still entitled should I choose not to travel?

In the event of your service being affected by strike action, cross-industry ticket acceptance and temporary removal of certain ticket restrictions may be made available.

If you purchased an Advance, Off-Peak or Anytime ticket and choose not to travel because your service has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, you will be entitled to a refund or change from the original retailer of your ticket.

If my service is affected can I get funding for alternative transport?

The rail network will not fund taxi or hotel bills, but if you decide to travel during a strike period and your chosen train is affected, you may be able to use your ticket on another train company or by an alternative route.