Trains cancelled and recycling centre closed as Wakefield braces for 40C temperature

The heatwave has caused many disruptions across the district.

In 2019, Wakefield reached a record high of 36C which the district is set to beat.

Today, the Met Office has confirmed that it is expected to reach 39C by 3pm this afternoon.

This is the first time we have forecast 40C in the UK.

The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7C, which was reached in Cambridge on July 25 2019.

The hot weather has caused many disruptions across the district with train travel cancelled and council recycling facilities shut.

Here is how the hot weather is going to affect Wakefield:

Travel

Northern Rail has announced that trains which run from York to London including Wakefield Westgate are closed today.

No alternatives will be in place. Northern is offering refunds on anytime, off-peak and advance tickets or people can use them on Wednesday.

No trains will be running between Wakefield and London with LNER.

Tickets dated for travel on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 are valid for travel on Wednesday July 20 and Thursday 21 July.

Council

Bin collections were picked up earlier than normal and no garden bins will be picked up today.

All household recycling waste centres will be closed from 1pm, with the centres expected to reopen as normal tomorrow.

Schools

No schools in the district have closed due to the heat today but many have relaxed their school uniform policy including Outwood Grange Academy, which have said blazers, ties and tights are optional.

Sports clubs and activity sessions