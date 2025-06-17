‘Transparency is everything’: Council U-turn on decision to remove public comments from planning website

Wakefield Council has reversed its decision to remove public comments from its planning website.

The U-turn comes a month after the local authority changed its policy which meant residents’ opinions on a range of things such as loft conversions or large housing developments could no longer be read online.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said the decision to make comments visible again had been made after meeting with members of the public who objected to the policy change, adding: “Transparency is everything.”

In May, the Labour-run council said all comments had been removed as it had a duty to protect residents’ personal information to comply with data protection regulations.

Samantha Harvey, councillor for Wakefield Rural, pictured holding an open letter calling for the decision to remove public comments from Wakefield Council's planning website to be overturned, with campaigners opposed to the policy. LDRS image

The decision was due to be reviewed after six months.

But Coun Jeffery told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 17) that she had discussed the issue with Matthew Morley, the portfolio holder for planning and highways.

She said: “What we need to be doing in planning is to be transparent, make sure that people see what’s going on and have a feel for what’s going on.

“If I’ve put an objection into planning, I want people to know that I have objected and I want to know who else has objected.

“On reflection we have looked at it, Matthew and I, and we have decided to reverse that decision.

“I think we will get public support. People have made representations and transparency is everything.

“We have a good record in planning and we want to continue to do that.”

Campaigners and an opposition councillor met the leader last week to voice their objection to the policy.

Samantha Harvey, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural, wrote an open letter to Coun Jeffery, which said: “Trust in democracy matters and I fear that this episode is causing significant damage to trust in elected members, council officers and Wakefield Council as a whole.

“It is not too late to change course and restore a sense of transparency and to rebuild trust in Wakefield Council – an authority that I know you care deeply about and have served with dedication for many years.”

The letter also referred to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by one of Coun Harvey’s constituents asking for written records of the decision making process to be disclosed.

A response to the request stated: “There has been no written correspondence available in relation to this matter.

“The decision in question was made verbally and no written records such as letters, memos, e-mails, notes or transcriptions of telephone calls were created.”

Among those attending the meeting included campaigners opposed to plans to build 100 homes and a business park at Broad Cut Farm, Calder Grove, and proposals to build major solar farms at Woolley village and Sitlington.

At the time of initial decision, Joe Jenkinson, the council’s service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways, said: “We have removed comments from the planning portal to protect people’s personal information.

“We regularly have personal data and information shared as part of these comments and we have a duty to protect their information under GDPR (general data protection regulation) rules.

“Like many other local authorities, the comments will still be made available on request.

“This will allow us time to appropriately redact comments to protect personal information before being shared.

“Please be assured that all comments received will still be taken into account through the usual planning process.

“We will review this decision later in the year to understand the overall impact on our customers.”

Other authorities, including neighbouring Leeds City Council, have removed public representations from view in recent years, citing similar reasons for doing so.

When councillors in Leeds discussed the issue two years ago, those in charge said the move had been forced by staff shortages in the planning department and due to the time it took to moderate abusive and libellous remarks.

But critics said Leeds City Council’s decision undermined openness and trust in the planning process.

In March this year, Buckinghamshire Council said it would hide comments from public view after a number of data breaches had occurred.