Transport into the heart of the Sumatran rainforest with The Sleeping Tree at Wakefield Exchange

Wakefield Exchange (WX) is set to transport visitors to the heart of the Sumatran rainforest with The Sleeping Tree, a free immersive sound and light experience, next month.

Every night in the forests of North Sumatra, Siamang Gibbons return to sleep in one of six special sleeping trees - the same six trees that they have used for generations.

The Sleeping Tree offers audiences a unique connection to the rare wildlife of Sumatra through a captivating soundscape.

Visitors will be enveloped by the calls of one of the remaining Siamang Gibbon families as they wake, move through the rainforest, and settle for the night.

The experience also features the sounds of other endangered species, including the Sumatran elephant and orangutans.

The audio was collected during a three month-long mapping process.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to bring these innovative experiences to the heart of the city centre, where they are accessible to all, and in this fantastic new venue.

“Preserving our animals and environment for future generations is something that resonates globally as well as locally. Protecting natural habitats and biodiversity is crucial not just for the survival of the animals that live there but also to tackle the impacts of climate change.”

Created by Invisible Flock, based at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, The Sleeping Tree is a collaboration with LEAP, the Leuser Conservation Forum, and dedicated rangers and primatologists in Sumatra.

Victoria Pratt, Creative Director, Invisible Flock, said: “The Sleeping Tree is the only recording of the Sumatran rainforest of its kind and it is a very meaningful moment for us as Yorkshire based artists to be able to share it with audiences in Wakefield.

“The sound was initially collected as a means for illustrating the huge range of biodiversity in Sumatra, so that our local partners could evidence species living in the forest and lobby to protect these ecosystems from deforestation.

“The installation comprises of three months of audio and we urge people to spend time in the work as the forest wakes and sleeps around them.”

The Sleeping Tree will be open to visitors between April 3 to April 23 from 8am-6pm.