Travel disruption across Wakefield as Storm Dudley brings strong winds

LNER and Northern Rail both said that due to damage to overhead electric wires between Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield, via Wakefield, services are subject to delays and cancellations.

Northern Rail also said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate the line is blocked."

Services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

A replacement Leeds to Wakefield Westgate Road replacement bus service has been requested.

Northern have confirmed that a ticket acceptance is now in place with CrossCountry services running between Leeds and Sheffield.

Customers are being advised to allow for extra time and plan ahead.

The Met Office has issued an amber 'be prepared' warning because of expected strong winds from 4pm today and into Thursday morning.

It could see 60-70mph gusts across the region.