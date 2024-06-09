Travel experts reveal the dates to avoid booking your holiday to Spain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spain, a country rich in culture and tradition, observes numerous public holidays throughout the year.

These holidays, known as "días festivos" or "bank holidays," can significantly impact both locals and tourists.

Understanding these holidays can help tourists plan their trips more effectively, avoiding potential inconveniences and enhancing their travel experience.

My Hotel Break reveals Spain's bank holidays and its effect on tourism.

Overview of Bank Holidays in Spain

Spain celebrates a mix of national, regional, and local holidays. National holidays are observed across the entire country, while regional and local holidays vary depending on the autonomous community or municipality.

Key National Holidays:

New Year's Day (Año Nuevo) - January 1

Epiphany (Día de los Reyes Magos) - January 6

Good Friday (Viernes Santo) - Varies (April)

Labour Day (Día del Trabajador) - May 1

Assumption of Mary (Asunción de la Virgen) - August 15

National Day (Fiesta Nacional de España) - October 12

All Saints' Day (Día de Todos los Santos) - November 1

Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) - December 6

Immaculate Conception (Inmaculada Concepción)** - December 8

Christmas Day (Navidad) - December 25

Regional and Local Holidays:

In addition to national holidays, each of Spain's 17 autonomous communities and numerous municipalities celebrate their own specific holidays. For instance, Catalonia observes La Diada de Catalunya on September 11, while Madrid celebrates San Isidro on May 15.

Impact on Tourists

Closures and Reduced Services

On bank holidays, many businesses, including shops, restaurants, and attractions, may close or operate on reduced hours. Government offices and banks are typically closed. While major tourist attractions in cities like Madrid and Barcelona may remain open, smaller sites might not.

Tip for Tourists:Plan your visit to key attractions on non-holiday days to avoid closures. Always check the opening hours of specific sites in advance.

Increased Crowds and Festivities

Bank holidays often mean local festivities, parades, and events, which can be a unique cultural experience for tourists. However, these events also attract large crowds, leading to packed public transport and busy streets.

Tip for Tourists: Embrace the festive atmosphere and participate in local celebrations. If crowds are overwhelming, plan to visit less populated areas or enjoy quieter activities like exploring parks or countryside.

Transportation Disruptions

Public transport schedules may change on bank holidays, with fewer services available. In some cases, certain routes might not operate at all, especially in smaller towns.

Tip for Tourists: Check public transport schedules in advance and consider alternative modes of transportation, such as rental cars or taxis. Booking transport tickets early can also help avoid last-minute hassles.

Accommodation Availability

Popular tourist destinations may see an influx of visitors during long holiday weekends, making accommodation harder to find. Prices for hotels and rentals can also spike during these times.

Tip for Tourists: Book accommodation well in advance, especially if your visit coincides with a major holiday. Consider staying in less central areas where prices might be lower and availability higher.

Embracing the Experience

While bank holidays in Spain can pose some challenges for tourists, they also offer a unique opportunity to experience the country’s rich cultural heritage. Festivals, parades, and local customs provide a window into the Spanish way of life, offering memorable experiences that go beyond typical tourist activities.

Keira Rigby from My Hotel Break said: "When planning a trip to Spain, being aware of bank holidays can help you navigate potential challenges and make the most of your visit.

"Whether it’s adjusting your itinerary to avoid closures, participating in local celebrations, or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere, understanding and embracing these holidays can enrich your travel experience in this vibrant and diverse country.