Wakefield’s National Coal Mining Museum for England (NCMME) will be launching an exciting new experience in January 2025.

Using the latest technology, the tunnel will allow people to travel through time, meet characters from across the ages, and discover the history of mining.

Made possible through the generosity of a Rural England Prosperity Fund grant from West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the museum is transforming a major historic surface tunnel into a spectacular new immersive experience.

The Lister Kaye Tunnel was first constructed in the 1850s, at the direction of Lady Matilda Lister Kaye, to allow coal to be transported to the nearby canal and railway without paying tolls on the road above.

From early 2025, visitors of all ages will be led through the tunnel by expert mine guides, bringing the incredible experience to life through their first-hand accounts of working in England's coalfields.

Along the way they will meet fascinating characters as they are taken through almost 200 years of coal mining history thanks to state-of-the-art technology.

People will meet friendly digital characters, and their experience will culminate with an unforgettable special effects finale.

This exciting new accessible experience will provide an exciting alternative to the museum’s famous Underground Tour which will close temporarily January 2025 until March 2025 while a new electric winder is installed.

It will amaze and astound visitors has been created with immersive experience experts XPLOR, based locally to the museum in South Kirkby at the Production Park campus.

As the world’s first research and innovation centre dedicated to entertainment technology and production, the partnership between XPLOR and NCMME marks an exciting inaugural milestone for the Museum as they develop a major 10-year masterplan for the site.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of National Coal Mining Museum for England, said: “We are thrilled to be creating an exciting new experience for our visitors, adding to an already amazing day out here at the museum.

"Using cutting edge technology, we are bringing to life our historic Lister Kaye Tunnel and sharing the precious stories of coal mining in a whole new way. Using film, lights, sound, special effects and historic objects it will really give the sense of time travel as visitors are transported back in time to experience the fascinating technology and processes associated with mining. "