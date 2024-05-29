Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Xscape Yorkshire is hosting a ‘Tree of Pride’, that visitors can decorate with their pledges to work toward a more inclusive and caring future in celebration of Pride Month this June,

The community art piece will be touring the country collecting the public’s messages of love, unity, and acceptance on its journey.

Guests are encouraged to commit to one of the suggested pledges or leave a positive and heartfelt sentiment that feels appropriate to them, such as a dedication to a loved one.

The Tree of Pride will be at Xscape Yorkshire this weekend, June 1 an 2, located inside by the front entrance, and the public is invited to take part from 10am–6pm on Saturday and 11am–5pm on Sunday.

The installation is also due to be in other centres in Yorkshire, including White Rose on June 8 and 9 and Trinity Leeds on July 20-21 as Pride celebrations commence throughout the summer across the region.

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said: “Yorkshire is proud to celebrate our wonderfully diverse community, and Pride Month is a chance to highlight our progress and the work ahead.