One of the last surviving members of a legendary Wakefield band has passed away.

Pat Costello died aged 83 on August 19 at the Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract, surrounded by his loved ones.

Pat, along with his older brother, Tony, ex-Wakefield Arms landlord and club owner Frank ‘Heppy’ Hepworth were among the founding members of the Kalahari Bushmen.

From the 1960s to the 1990s, they performed at venues across Yorkshire and beyond the county, including Wakefield Theatre Club and the Batley Variety Club.

Pat Costello in his younger days. Copyright Sheron Boyle Media.

Prior to that, Pat played in The Stirling Showband.

Pat played the banjo, guitar and accordion in the group.

But as a singer, he was famed for being dubbed Yorkshire’s Jim Reeves.

His daughter Rebecca said Pat’s singing and playing solo and with the band brought much joy to many people over the years.

The Kalahari Bushmen with Pat Costello, right

She said: “On every family holiday, Dad would come across a pub or a bar to play and sing in.

"His impromptu sets brought a lot of pleasure to audiences from Galway to Majorca and everywhere in between.

“He was a quiet, self-deprecating man by nature but his personality and charisma shone through when he had a guitar or banjo in his hand.”

Wakefield-born Pat, the youngest of five children to Patrick and Sally Costello, also appeared as an extra in ITV Yorkshire drama, Crown Court, alongside film stars such as Margaret Lockwood and was filmed at its Kirkstall Road studios in Leeds, and in the 1970 original Railway Children film, which starred Jenny Agutter and the late Bernard Cribbins.

A steel erector by trade, Pat worked on building Canary Wharf and the Humber Bridge as well as at Drax Power Station.

Pat’s funeral will be at St Austin’s RC Church, Wakefield, on September 6, followed by a burial at Wakefield Cemetery.

During the 1970s and 80s, the Wakefield Arms pub, outside Kirkgate Railway Station would be packed with people who came to enjoy Kalahari Bushmen.

They helped raise thousands of pounds for charity The Suzy Fund.

Ans in 2014 DVDs of the bands performances were sold to raise money for charity.